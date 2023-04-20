Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LSB HST at NETDC [Image 14 of 18]

    3rd LSB HST at NETDC

    PHILIPPINES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez   

    Exercise Balikatan   

    A U.S. Marine CH-53E Super Stallion, with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, approaches Marines, with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during a helicopter support team lift at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines, April 19, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 22:01
    Photo ID: 7759049
    VIRIN: 230419-M-MR595-1000
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 39.88 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LSB HST at NETDC [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    13th MEU
    3rd LSB
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

