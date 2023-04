3rd LSB HST at NETDC

U.S. Marines, with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepare for an incoming CH-53E Super Stallion, with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a helicopter support team lift at Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Philippines, April 19, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

