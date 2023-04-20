Participants at last year’s Kids’ Fest at Joint Base Lewis-McChord enjoyed youth sports activities so much that the folks at JBLM’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation will be bringing even more sports fun to this year’s event slated for April 29.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 19:08 Photo ID: 7758831 VIRIN: 230424-D-HT007-609 Resolution: 640x426 Size: 94.47 KB Location: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Get wild at this year’s Kids’ Fest at JBLM [Image 2 of 2], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.