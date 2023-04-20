Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get wild at this year’s Kids’ Fest at JBLM [Image 2 of 2]

    Get wild at this year’s Kids’ Fest at JBLM

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Participants at last year’s Kids’ Fest at Joint Base Lewis-McChord enjoyed youth sports activities so much that the folks at JBLM’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation will be bringing even more sports fun to this year’s event slated for April 29.

    This work, Get wild at this year’s Kids’ Fest at JBLM [Image 2 of 2], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

