Get wild at this year’s Kids’ Fest at JBLM

Families enjoyed several games, including this life-size Tic Tac Toe, at last year’s Kids’ Fest event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and volunteers with the Morale, Welfare and Recreation organization are hoping for even more fun at this year’s event slated for April 29.

