MCAS Beaufort Air Show

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participates in the Marine Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstration during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, South Carolina, April 22, 2023.



The MAGTF is combined of four elements: Command Element, Ground Combat Element, Aviation Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element that work seamlessly together. Within days, a MAGTF can be anywhere in the world and arrive ready to accomplish its mission. The MAGTF is the ideal rapid response team, able to quickly answer the call of duty, whatever it may be, wherever it may take them.



(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

