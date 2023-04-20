Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Beaufort Air Show [Image 13 of 18]

    MCAS Beaufort Air Show

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.1682

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participates in the Marine Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstration during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, South Carolina, April 22, 2023.

    The MAGTF is combined of four elements: Command Element, Ground Combat Element, Aviation Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element that work seamlessly together. Within days, a MAGTF can be anywhere in the world and arrive ready to accomplish its mission. The MAGTF is the ideal rapid response team, able to quickly answer the call of duty, whatever it may be, wherever it may take them.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    Date Taken: 05.16.1682
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 15:40
    Photo ID: 7758308
    VIRIN: 230422-M-AK947-1117
    Resolution: 3217x4825
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Beaufort Air Show [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flying
    casualty evacuation
    helicopter
    marines
    MCAS Beaufort
    MCRDPI

