    Master Gunnery Sgt. Reynolds Retirement [Image 1 of 8]

    Master Gunnery Sgt. Reynolds Retirement

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.1682

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Reed E. Reynolds, the G4 engineer chief with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, receives a Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Reynolds retired after 29 years of honorable and faithful service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.1682
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 13:52
    Photo ID: 7757916
    VIRIN: 230421-M-CQ925-1091
    Resolution: 3644x5464
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Gunnery Sgt. Reynolds Retirement [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retirement
    HqBn
    Old Glory
    2dMarDiv
    Master Gunnery Sgt
    USMCNews

