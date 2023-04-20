U.S. Air Force tankers moved to NATO’s Eastern Flank, strengthen collective defense

A U.S. KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft from the Air Force Reserve Command’s 931st Air Refueling Wing, primarily stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, refuels Finnish F/A-18s, April 13, 2023, enhancing U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s readiness, and demonstrating U.S. European Command’s commitment to bolstering security on NATO’s eastern flank. Based out of Powidz Air Base, Poland, the unit is here as part of a U.S. Air Force total force exercise called Copper Arrow, specific to U.S. tanker aircraft, which enhances readiness and operational relationships with NATO Allies and Partners, whilst demonstrating U.S. EUCOM’s ability to rapidly deploy large combat credible forces and equipment throughout Europe. (Finland Air Force Courtesy Photo)

