Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force tankers moved to NATO’s Eastern Flank, strengthen collective defense [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Air Force tankers moved to NATO’s Eastern Flank, strengthen collective defense

    POLAND

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jose Davis 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    From the cockpit, a U.S. KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft from the Air Force Reserve Command’s 931st Air Refueling Wing, primarily stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, refuels Finnish F/A-18s, April 13, 2023, enhancing U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s readiness, and demonstrating U.S. European Command’s commitment to bolstering security on NATO’s eastern flank. Based out of Powidz Air Base, Poland, the unit is here as part of a U.S. Air Force total force exercise called Copper Arrow, specific to U.S. tanker aircraft, which enhances readiness and operational relationships with NATO Allies and Partners, whilst demonstrating U.S. EUCOM’s ability to rapidly deploy large combat credible forces and equipment throughout Europe.
    (USAF Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 10:35
    Photo ID: 7757381
    VIRIN: 230413-F-F3253-0004
    Resolution: 2048x946
    Size: 371.47 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force tankers moved to NATO’s Eastern Flank, strengthen collective defense [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Jose Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force tankers moved to NATO’s Eastern Flank, strengthen collective defense
    U.S. Air Force tankers moved to NATO’s Eastern Flank, strengthen collective defense
    U.S. Air Force tankers moved to NATO’s Eastern Flank, strengthen collective defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force tankers moved to NATO&rsquo;s Eastern Flank, strengthen collective defense

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Copper Arrow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT