Fused Response 2023: Chile Assumes a lead role

Chilean Special Operations Forces planners take a role in the execution of operations during Fused Response, taking place April 17 to 27 at Special Operations Brigade in Colina. The bilateral US and Chilean exercise is an ongoing effort to enhance readiness and interoperability among SOUTHCOM components, various agencies and partner nations to effectively and rapidly respond to regional security challenges.

