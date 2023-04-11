Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fused Response 2023: Partners [Image 1 of 2]

    Fused Response 2023: Partners

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.21.2023

    Special Operations Command South

    Chilean Special Operations Forces provide much needed security detail throughout this year’s Fused Response, April 17 to 27 at Special Operations Brigade in Colina. The bilateral US and Chilean exercise is an ongoing effort to enhance readiness and interoperability among SOUTHCOM components, various agencies and partner nations to effectively and rapidly respond to regional security challenges.

    Location: SANTIAGO, CL 
    Fused Response 2023: Partners
    Fused Response 2023: Chile Assumes a lead role

    SOCSOUTH

