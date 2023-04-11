Fused Response 2023: Partners

Chilean Special Operations Forces provide much needed security detail throughout this year’s Fused Response, April 17 to 27 at Special Operations Brigade in Colina. The bilateral US and Chilean exercise is an ongoing effort to enhance readiness and interoperability among SOUTHCOM components, various agencies and partner nations to effectively and rapidly respond to regional security challenges.
04.21.2023
|04.24.2023 08:37
|7757127
|230421-A-RL175-1216
|4501x4335
|1.56 MB
SANTIAGO, CL
|2
|0
