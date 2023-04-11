A festival attendee sits inside an AH-1W Super Cobra Marine Light Attack Helicopter during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. Festival attendees were able to explore and go inside a wide variety of U.S, Japanese and Canadian aircraft during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 07:16
|Photo ID:
|7757076
|VIRIN:
|230423-F-LQ965-908
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America Fest Day 2 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
