A festival attendee sits inside an AH-1W Super Cobra Marine Light Attack Helicopter during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. Festival attendees were able to explore and go inside a wide variety of U.S, Japanese and Canadian aircraft during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 07:16 Photo ID: 7757075 VIRIN: 230423-F-LQ965-926 Resolution: 4380x2920 Size: 5.52 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Fest Day 2 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.