    America Fest Day 2 [Image 1 of 2]

    America Fest Day 2

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A festival attendee sits inside an AH-1W Super Cobra Marine Light Attack Helicopter during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. Festival attendees were able to explore and go inside a wide variety of U.S, Japanese and Canadian aircraft during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    Kadena
    Japan
    festival
    America Fest

