    America Fest Day 2 [Image 23 of 23]

    America Fest Day 2

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Festival attendees visit vendors during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 07:16
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
