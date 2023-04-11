A U.S. Air Force pilot briefs festival attendees about the F-15E Strike Eagle during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. Festival attendees were able to view and learn about a wide variety of U.S, Japanese and Canadian aircraft during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 07:16
|Photo ID:
|7757073
|VIRIN:
|230423-F-LQ965-819
|Resolution:
|5577x3718
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, America Fest Day 2 [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT