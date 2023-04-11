A U.S. Air Force pilot briefs festival attendees about the F-15E Strike Eagle during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. Festival attendees were able to view and learn about a wide variety of U.S, Japanese and Canadian aircraft during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 07:16 Photo ID: 7757073 VIRIN: 230423-F-LQ965-819 Resolution: 5577x3718 Size: 5.37 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Fest Day 2 [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.