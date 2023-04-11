JTF-CS Sets Scene for Exercise Vibrant Response 23

230423-D-EM931-0043

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — U.S. Army Maj. Frank Kirbyson, the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear coordination cell chief assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support, disembarks a C-130 Hercules aircraft at the Indianapolis airport prior to the start of Exercise Vibrant Response 23, April 23, 2023. Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support to civil authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with DoD, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (DoD photo by Cathryn Lindsay)

