    JTF-CS Sets Scene for Exercise Vibrant Response 23 [Image 1 of 3]

    JTF-CS Sets Scene for Exercise Vibrant Response 23

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    230423-D-EM931-0042
    INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — An emergency response vehicle assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support disembarks a C-130 Hercules aircraft at the Indianapolis Airport prior to the start of Exercise Vibrant Response 23, April 23, 2023. Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support to civil authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with DoD, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (DoD photo by Cathryn Lindsay)

