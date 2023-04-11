Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additional Strike Eagles arrive to aid Kadena Eagle phased return [Image 4 of 4]

    Additional Strike Eagles arrive to aid Kadena Eagle phased return

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The Strike Eagles arrived from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, to ensure continuous fighter presence through the phased return of Kadena’s fleet of F-15C/D Eagles to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 05:47
    Photo ID: 7754984
    VIRIN: 230422-F-DM566-0056
    Resolution: 7880x4767
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Kadena
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle

