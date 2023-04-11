A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The Strike Eagles arrived from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, to ensure continuous fighter presence through the phased return of Kadena’s fleet of F-15C/D Eagles to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 05:47 Photo ID: 7754984 VIRIN: 230422-F-DM566-0056 Resolution: 7880x4767 Size: 7.75 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 14 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Additional Strike Eagles arrive to aid Kadena Eagle phased return [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.