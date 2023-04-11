Additional Strike Eagles arrive to aid Kadena Eagle phased return

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, lands at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2023. The Strike Eagle will work in conjunction with other F-15Es from the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., F-35A Lightning IIs deployed from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and the remaining F-15C/D Eagles at Kadena Air Base to ensure continued steady-state fighter capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

