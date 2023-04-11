Sailors, Volunteers Help Restore Ahua Reef Wetland

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Volunteers from the community help remove waste from the Ahua Reef Wetland, Apr. 21. Volunteers removed trash from the wetland to help restore the habitat for native plants and birds. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

