    Sailors, Volunteers Help Restore Ahua Reef Wetland [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailors, Volunteers Help Restore Ahua Reef Wetland

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Sailors and volunteers from the community help remove waste from the Ahua Reef Wetland, Apr. 21. Volunteers removed trash from the wetland to help restore the habitat for native plants and birds. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Ahua Reef
    Wetland Resoration

