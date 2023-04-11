Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Keyport holds its first-ever Technical Exchange Meeting [Image 2 of 2]

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Butler 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    230420-N-UV347-125 KEYPORT, Wash. (Apr. 20, 2023) – An attendee at the 2023 Keyport Technical Exchange Meeting (TEM) at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport tries out VR gear at one of four interactive stations. 2023 Keyport TEM provides an opportunity for employees to learn more about what other members are doing to innovate NUWC Keyport technologies and processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric M. Butler/Released)

    This work, NUWC Keyport holds its first-ever Technical Exchange Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Eric Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    keyport
    tem
    technical exchange meeting

