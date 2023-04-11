230420-N-UV347-120 KEYPORT, Wash. (Apr. 20, 2023) - Keyport employees gather at the 2023 Keyport Technical Exchange Meeting (TEM) at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division, Keyport. 2023 Keyport TEM provides an opportunity for employees to learn more about what other members are doing to innovate NUWC Keyport technologies and processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric M. Butler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:40 Photo ID: 7754554 VIRIN: 230420-N-UV347-120 Resolution: 4862x3473 Size: 1.25 MB Location: KEYPORT, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Keyport holds its first-ever Technical Exchange Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Eric Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.