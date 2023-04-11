Lt. Gen David S. Nahom visits 36th Wing and deployed B-52 Aircrews

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, Eleventh Air Force commander, tours the bomb bay of a B-52H Stratofortress with 96th Bomb Squadron pilots supporting a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 17, 2023. Nahom is responsible for the training and readiness of five wings, spanning Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

