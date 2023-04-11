Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen David S. Nahom visits 36th Wing and deployed B-52 Aircrews [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. Gen David S. Nahom visits 36th Wing and deployed B-52 Aircrews

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, Eleventh Air Force commander, speaks with 96th Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress pilots supporting a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 17, 2023. As part of Eleventh Air Force the 36th Wing hosts a number of critical missions from across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    B-52
    Louisiana
    munitions
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Anderson Air Force Base
    96th Bomb Squadron
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    INDOPACIFIC
    Team Barksdale
    96th AMU
    2nd Maintenance Group
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    2nd MXG
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

