U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, Eleventh Air Force commander, speaks with 96th Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress pilots supporting a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 17, 2023. As part of Eleventh Air Force the 36th Wing hosts a number of critical missions from across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:04 Photo ID: 7754535 VIRIN: 230416-F-NI018-1011 Resolution: 5112x3195 Size: 9.59 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen David S. Nahom visits 36th Wing and deployed B-52 Aircrews [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.