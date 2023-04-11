U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, Eleventh Air Force commander, speaks with 96th Bomb Squadron B-52H Stratofortress pilots supporting a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 17, 2023. As part of Eleventh Air Force the 36th Wing hosts a number of critical missions from across the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 18:04
|Photo ID:
|7754535
|VIRIN:
|230416-F-NI018-1011
|Resolution:
|5112x3195
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen David S. Nahom visits 36th Wing and deployed B-52 Aircrews [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
