U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey plans to connect the solar panels on top of the Price Fitness Center, shown here, with the nearby Belas Dining Facility at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 17:16 Photo ID: 7754447 VIRIN: 230421-A-IT218-004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.83 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidio of Monterey energy project a ‘hat trick’ for garrison [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.