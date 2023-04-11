Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presidio of Monterey energy project a ‘hat trick’ for garrison [Image 1 of 4]

    Presidio of Monterey energy project a ‘hat trick’ for garrison

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Richard Thorne, energy manager for U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, checks on Bldg. 622, a barracks for Soldiers, at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 14. The garrison has targeted the building for energy savings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 17:16
    Photo ID: 7754442
    VIRIN: 230421-A-IT218-001
    Resolution: 5552x4000
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio of Monterey energy project a ‘hat trick’ for garrison [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Presidio of Monterey energy project a ‘hat trick’ for garrison
    Presidio of Monterey energy project a ‘hat trick’ for garrison
    Presidio of Monterey energy project a ‘hat trick’ for garrison
    Presidio of Monterey energy project a ‘hat trick’ for garrison

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Presidio of Monterey energy project a &lsquo;hat trick&rsquo; for garrison

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    energy
    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    Earth Day
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT