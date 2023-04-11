Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success [Image 4 of 4]

    RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Staci-Jill Burnley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Strung on clotheslines with clothespins, each shirt that is part of the Clothesline Project is made by a survivor of violence, or by someone who has lost a loved one to violence. The color of each shirt represents a different type of violence, and the majority involves some sort of sexual trauma.

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success [Image 4 of 4], by Staci-Jill Burnley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHARP
    Rock Island Arsenal
    SAAPM
    Sexual assault and awareness

