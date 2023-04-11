Strung on clotheslines with clothespins, each shirt that is part of the Clothesline Project is made by a survivor of violence, or by someone who has lost a loved one to violence. The color of each shirt represents a different type of violence, and the majority involves some sort of sexual trauma.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 17:28
|Photo ID:
|7754431
|VIRIN:
|230418-A-CW032-985
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|255.1 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success [Image 4 of 4], by Staci-Jill Burnley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA garrison commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success
