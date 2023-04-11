Strung on clotheslines with clothespins, each shirt that is part of the Clothesline Project is made by a survivor of violence, or by someone who has lost a loved one to violence. The color of each shirt represents a different type of violence, and the majority involves some sort of sexual trauma.

RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success. Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US