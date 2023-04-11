Soldiers and civilians from across Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois stopped by to experience the Clothesline Project during RIA's Sexual Assault and Prevention event April 18. The Clothesline Project is a visual display of T-shirts with messages from abused survivors about their experiences.
This work, RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success [Image 4 of 4], by Staci-Jill Burnley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RIA garrison commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success
