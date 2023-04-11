Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success [Image 3 of 4]

    RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Staci-Jill Burnley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Soldiers and civilians from across Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois stopped by to experience the Clothesline Project during RIA's Sexual Assault and Prevention event April 18. The Clothesline Project is a visual display of T-shirts with messages from abused survivors about their experiences.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 17:28
    Photo ID: 7754424
    VIRIN: 230418-A-CW032-192
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 102.65 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success [Image 4 of 4], by Staci-Jill Burnley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success
    RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success
    RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success
    RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RIA garrison commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Rock Island Arsenal
    sexual assault and prevention
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT