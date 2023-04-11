RIA commander believes Total Army Family concept key to SHARP success

Soldiers and civilians from across Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois stopped by to experience the Clothesline Project during RIA's Sexual Assault and Prevention event April 18. The Clothesline Project is a visual display of T-shirts with messages from abused survivors about their experiences.

