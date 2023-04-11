230421-N-AC802-1355 Virginia Beach, Va. (April 21, 2023) Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the "Jolly Rogers," returns to Naval Air Station Oceana during a homecoming celebration on April 21, 2023 following a scheduled deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H. W. Bush CSG, in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 14:45
|Photo ID:
|7753958
|VIRIN:
|230421-N-AC802-1355
|Resolution:
|5438x3625
|Size:
|903.13 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFA-103 Homecoming [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
