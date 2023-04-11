230421-N-AC802-1373 Virginia Beach, Va. (April 21, 2023) Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the "Jolly Rogers," returns to Naval Air Station Oceana during a homecoming celebration on April 21, 2023 following a scheduled deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H. W. Bush CSG, in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 14:45 Photo ID: 7753949 VIRIN: 230421-N-AC802-1373 Resolution: 6368x4245 Size: 902.54 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VFA-103 Homecoming [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.