    VFA-103 Homecoming [Image 5 of 7]

    VFA-103 Homecoming

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    230421-N-AC802-1373 Virginia Beach, Va. (April 21, 2023) Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the "Jolly Rogers," returns to Naval Air Station Oceana during a homecoming celebration on April 21, 2023 following a scheduled deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H. W. Bush CSG, in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-103 Homecoming [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    NAS Oceana
    Deployment
    VFA-103
    Naval Aviation

