    Advisors in Panama [Image 5 of 5]

    Advisors in Panama

    PANAMA

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A U.S. Army advisor works on a computer in Panama City, Panama, April 18. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region to build interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

