Advisors in Panama

A U.S. Army advisor works on a computer in Panama City, Panama, April 18. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region to build interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 12:47
