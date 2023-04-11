A U.S. Army advisor contemplates future missions in Panama City, Panama, April 18. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region to build interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 12:47
|Photo ID:
|7753661
|VIRIN:
|230418-A-JZ147-002
|Resolution:
|5118x3412
|Size:
|9.84 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advisors in Panama [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
