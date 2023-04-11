ERDC hosts Earth Day event for Mississippi students

In celebration of Earth Day, more than 100 local eighth-graders made their way to the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg, Mississippi, for hands-on science demonstrations on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The demonstrations were given by ERDC researchers, who also gave students more information about career opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

