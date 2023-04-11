Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC hosts Earth Day event for Mississippi students [Image 2 of 2]

    ERDC hosts Earth Day event for Mississippi students

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Jared Eastman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    In celebration of Earth Day, more than 100 local eighth-graders made their way to the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg, Mississippi, for hands-on science demonstrations on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The demonstrations were given by ERDC researchers, who also gave students more information about career opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

    This work, ERDC hosts Earth Day event for Mississippi students [Image 2 of 2], by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Earth Day
    U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    ERDC
    STEM outreach

