    AASAB’s first coalition active shooter exercise [Image 20 of 20]

    AASAB’s first coalition active shooter exercise

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    11.29.1681

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Italian medical personnel work to remove a casualty from the scene during an active shooter joint exercise inside Camp Italy at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 13, 2023. American, Italian, and Canadian forces all came together to conduct this exercise in order to gain a better understanding of each forces’ first responder capabilities. Joint ventures like this not only improve security at AASAB, but also increase the cohesion between U.S. forces and coalition partners during crisis response efforts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 11.29.1681
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023
    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Coalition
    Italian Military
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Coalition Partners
    Canadian Military
    Multinational Partnerships

