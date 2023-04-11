Italian medical personnel work to remove a casualty from the scene during an active shooter joint exercise inside Camp Italy at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 13, 2023. American, Italian, and Canadian forces all came together to conduct this exercise in order to gain a better understanding of each forces’ first responder capabilities. Joint ventures like this not only improve security at AASAB, but also increase the cohesion between U.S. forces and coalition partners during crisis response efforts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.1681 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 08:03 Photo ID: 7752947 VIRIN: 230413-F-DG885-1018 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.73 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AASAB’s first coalition active shooter exercise [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.