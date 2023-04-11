Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 20, 2023) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Devon Mazyck from, Hubert, North Carolina, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), paints a gun mount on one of the ship’s catwalks in Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

