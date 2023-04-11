USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 20, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Yayra Ibarrarabadan, from Huntsville, Alabama, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), conducts a hydraulic fluid test in the ship’s hangar bay in Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

