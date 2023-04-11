Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour [Image 2 of 3]

    36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Rachel Herrod 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Staff Sgt. Bora Ros, ramp operations representative with 36th Aerial Port Squadron, marshals in Staff Sgt. Lamin Sanneh, ramp operations representative with 36th Aerial Port Squadron, as he drives a 10k forklift at Kadena Air Base, Japan on April 21, 2023. The 36th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron for their annual training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 03:16
    Photo ID: 7752808
    VIRIN: 230421-F-ZE462-3104
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Herrod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena
    446th Airlift Wing
    36thAPS

