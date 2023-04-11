Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sandoval, ramp operations supervisor with the 36th Aerial Port Squadron, moves cargo onto a C-130 Hercules on Kadena Air Base, Japan on April 21, 2023. The 36th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron for their annual training.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 03:16
|Photo ID:
|7752807
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-ZE462-3152
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Herrod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT