36th Aerial Port Squadron Annual Tour

Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sandoval, ramp operations supervisor with the 36th Aerial Port Squadron, moves cargo onto a C-130 Hercules on Kadena Air Base, Japan on April 21, 2023. The 36th Aerial Port Squadron integrated with the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron for their annual training.

