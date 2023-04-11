Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of JMSDF tour USS Illinois during exercise Sea Dragon 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Members of JMSDF tour USS Illinois during exercise Sea Dragon 2023

    GUAM

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 21, 2023)— Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tour the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) during exercise Sea Dragon 2023, Mar. 21. Sea Dragon is a multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise which improves interoperability and strengthens relationships in the Indo-Pacific. Illinois is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1, homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

