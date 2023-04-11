NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 21, 2023)— Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tour the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) during exercise Sea Dragon 2023, Mar. 21. Sea Dragon is a multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise which improves interoperability and strengthens relationships in the Indo-Pacific. Illinois is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1, homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 02:16
|Photo ID:
|7752758
|VIRIN:
|230321-N-YQ428-1215
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of JMSDF tour USS Illinois during exercise Sea Dragon 2023 [Image 2 of 2]
