Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith Receives the Legion of Merit at 31st MEU

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith, the former sergeant major of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives the Legion of Merit during a ceremony at the 31st MEU’s command deck on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2023. Smith was awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements during his time as the 31st MEU sergeant major. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

