Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith Receives the Legion of Merit at 31st MEU [Image 1 of 3]

    Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith Receives the Legion of Merit at 31st MEU

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith, the former sergeant major of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives the Legion of Merit during a ceremony at the 31st MEU’s command deck on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 21, 2023. Smith was awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements during his time as the 31st MEU sergeant major. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 23:28
    Photo ID: 7752413
    VIRIN: 230421-M-CX509-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.14 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith Receives the Legion of Merit at 31st MEU [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith Receives the Legion of Merit at 31st MEU
    Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith Receives the Legion of Merit at 31st MEU
    Sgt. Maj. Joshua Smith Receives the Legion of Merit at 31st MEU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    31st MEU

    Sergeant Major

    Legion of Merit

    Award

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    31st MEU
    Sergeant Major
    Legion of Merit
    Award
    Sgt. Maj.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT