U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Reger, commander of the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, renders his first salute to members under his command during the 4th RS Assumption of Command Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20th, 2023. As the commander of the 4th RS, Reger and his team’s mission is to provide strategic intelligence to the United States and her allies via battle-ready High Altitude Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 22:02 Photo ID: 7752410 VIRIN: 230420-F-VU029-1103 Resolution: 5689x3200 Size: 3.76 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Reconnaissance Squadron Assumption of Command 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.