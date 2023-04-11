4th Reconnaissance Squadron Assumption of Command 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Dillon, commander of the 319th Operations Group from Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, returns a salute to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Reger, the new commander of the 4th RS, during the 4th RS Assumption of Command Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20th, 2023. As the commander of the 4th RS, Reger and his team’s mission is to provide strategic intelligence to the United States and her allies via battle-ready High Altitude Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

