    4th Reconnaissance Squadron Assumption of Command 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    4th Reconnaissance Squadron Assumption of Command 2023

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Dillon, commander of the 319th Operations Group from Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, returns a salute to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chad Reger, the new commander of the 4th RS, during the 4th RS Assumption of Command Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20th, 2023. As the commander of the 4th RS, Reger and his team’s mission is to provide strategic intelligence to the United States and her allies via battle-ready High Altitude Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 22:02
    Photo ID: 7752409
    VIRIN: 230420-F-VU029-1061
    Resolution: 4590x3279
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Reconnaissance Squadron Assumption of Command 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance
    319th Operations Group
    4th Reconnaissance Squadron
    RQ-4B Global Hawk

