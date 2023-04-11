NAVAL STATION GUAM (March 24, 2023) – Logistics Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Adrian Lopez, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), poses for a portrait in front of Jefferson City, March 24. Jefferson City is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. Jefferson City is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 21:38
|Photo ID:
|7752392
|VIRIN:
|230324-N-SF230-1010
|Resolution:
|7193x4745
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT