Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep

    GUAM

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL STATION GUAM (March 24, 2023) – Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Jarod Shumaker, assigned to the Los Angeles-Class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), poses for a portrait in front of Jefferson City, March 24. Jefferson City is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance. Jefferson City is one of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 21:38
    Photo ID: 7752386
    VIRIN: 230324-N-SF230-1001
    Resolution: 7193x4745
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep
    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep
    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep
    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep
    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep
    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep
    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep
    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep
    USS Jefferson City Faces of the Deep

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    SSN
    Submarine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT