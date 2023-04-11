Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child Costume Contest at CFAS [Image 5 of 6]

    Month of the Military Child Costume Contest at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Joseph Ramirez and his son “Little Bo”, the second place winner of the Month of the Military Child costume contest at the Navy Exchange at CFAS April 18, 2023. The Department of Defense celebrates the more than 1.6 million military children who face unique challenges and experiences as a result of their parents' service during the month of April. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 20:25
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
