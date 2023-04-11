Month of the Military Child Costume Contest at CFAS

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), places a hat on Colten Grinnel, a student at E. J. King Middle High School, during the Month of the Military Child costume contest at the Navy Exchange at CFAS April 18, 2023. The Department of Defense celebrates the more than 1.6 million military children who face unique challenges and experiences as a result of their parents' service during the month of April. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

